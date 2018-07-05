Apex Resources Receives Five Year Exploration Permit for Mt. Anderson Gold-Silver Property, Yukon

July 5, 2018 / TheNewswire / Vancouver, BC - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex" or the "Company) (TSXV: APX) is pleased to announce the receipt of a Class 3, Mining Land Use Permit for its Mount Anderson Gold-Silver Property, located 55 kilometres south of Whitehorse in the Yukon Territory. The permit is valid from June 28, 2018 to June 27, 2023 and is subject to the restrictions and conditions contained in the Yukon Quartz Mining Act and the Quartz Mining Land Use Regulations.

The road accessible, 3100 hectare, Mt. Anderson property is a large intrusive hosted polymetallic gold, silver project located adjacent to the historic, high-grade, Mount Skukum gold mine. In 2017, a mapping and rock chip sampling program completed for Apex by Aurora Geosciences Ltd. of Whitehorse, YT confirmed the presence of significant precious and base metal mineralization on the property.

On June 29, 2018 following receipt of the permit, Carl Schulze, P. Geo, of Aurora Geosciences Ltd. initiated Apex's 2018 mapping and sampling program on the property. A camp is presently being established and Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys will commence on July 10th.

Mr. Arthur Troup, President and CEO of Apex states: "We are pleased with the timely receipt of this permit. The permit allows Apex to test targets defined by the 2018 mapping and geophysical surveys with diamond drilling and excavator trenching."

The Mount Anderson exploration program is being conducted by Aurora Geosciences Ltd., under the supervision of Ms. Linda Dandy, P.Geo., VP Exploration, and Director. Ms. Dandy is a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101.

