Voyageur Announces High Grade Resource. Initiates Steps of Creating Barium Contrast Suspension Products

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2018 -- Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V:VM) (the "Company" or "Voyageur") is pleased to announce the results from the 2017 drilling program on its 100% owned Frances Creek barite project in British Columbia, Canada.



Barium contrast solutions, also referred to as contrast agents or contrast media, are used to improve internal imagery of the body produced by x-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, and ultrasound. Barite contrast materials allow the radiologist to distinguish normal from abnormal conditions. High grade barite is the primary product used in the contrast medium market, a market that is currently controlled by one company in the North American market place, with no alternative affordable generic product.

Barite makes up 98% of the ingredients in dry contrast. The producer of contrast with the lowest barite costs will be the most competitive. This should provide an advantage to Voyageur as the Company owns its own barite source.

Highlights

Diamond drilling completed on the Frances Creek high grade barite project has discovered significant mineralization of high grade structurally controlled barite veins and breccias. The grade of the barite ranges from 96%-99% BaSO 4 which is one of the highest-grade discoveries made worldwide in recent years.

The combined proven strike on the zones of barite is 230m with the deepest intercept of barite vertically at -80m from surface. The barite zones are outcropping on surface and are open in all directions. Drilling was based on previous soil geochemistry surveys, surface mapping and historical drilling. The geochemistry survey indicates that there are other areas to explore and geochemistry has proven to be a useful exploration tool. There are outcrops of barite as far as 350m from the current area and geochemistry will be used on those areas to outline near surface barite.

Resource (from NI 43-101 to be published)

MILL TONNES(1) BARITE TONNES(2) INDICATED ZONE MILL TONNES BARITE TONNES A-ZONE 36,567.40 13,215.20 B-ZONE 129,642.80 49,529.80 A + B 166,210.20 62,745.00 %BaSO4 37.75 % INFERRED ZONE MILL TONNES BARITE TONNES A-ZONE 42,872.60 14,159.40 B-ZONE 152,705.50 55,070.40 A + B 195,578.10 69,229.80 %BaSO4 35.40 %

i(1) Mill Tonnes are the ore (total rock) that goes to the mill

(2) Barite Tonnes are the barite in place within the ore





Pharmaceutical Barium Contrast Suspension

Voyageur has begun due diligence on the manufacturing of barium contrast suspension products. The pharmaceutical industry is currently experiencing shortages of pharmaceutical grade barite due to the shut down of mines in China. China has been implementing more stringent environmental reforms which is negatively effecting exports of barite for the North American markets.

As owners of a rare high grade barite source in Western Canada, Voyageur will be able to enter the market with a very low cost product.

Voyageur is currently in on-going discussions with pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and FDA / Heath Canada consulting firms, as it moves forward with exploration of this project.

About Voyageur Minerals

Voyageur is a Calgary based company which owns 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties which initial work suggests are suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, and interests in two high grade lithium brine projects in Utah, USA. Voyageur's business plan is to develop its barite deposit at Frances Creek, BC, Canada, for potential near term cash flow, while it continues exploration for critical and strategic minerals.

Qualified Person Statement

The Company’s qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Mr. Brad Willis, P.Eng, has reviewed this news release and approved it.

