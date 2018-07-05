Hudson Provides Construction Update on the White Mountain Anorthosite Mine in Greenland

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 05, 2018 -- Hudson Resources Inc. ("Hudson" or the "Company") (TSXV:HUD) (OTC:HUDRF) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at the Company’s 100% owned anorthosite (calcium feldspar) mine in Greenland. Hudson recommenced construction in April, completing the accommodation complex and the truck shop shortly thereafter. The Company is currently completing the mechanical and internal steel installation on the process plant. Hudson plans on shipping processed anorthosite from the site by the end of the year.



Construction highlights for 2018 include:

Process plant internal steel and mechanical installation is 70% complete

Ore storage building steel erection is set to commence in one week and is scheduled to take 10 weeks to complete

All major process equipment and steel now on site

Construction completed on the truck shop and accommodation complex

Port facility has received four ships this year delivering over 400 tonnes of steel, equipment and construction supplies

Currently 38 construction personnel on site which will peak at 44 in August

James Tuer, Hudson’s President, stated: “We are very pleased with the excellent progress of our construction team. So far, we are on target to start commissioning in October with the objective of getting our first shipment of product out before the end of the year.”

After soliciting bids from Greenland, Europe and North America, Ironclad Metals Inc. of British Columbia was awarded the contract for steel and mechanical erection for the process plant, ore storage building and material handling facilities. Ironclad is one of North America’s leading companies for structural steel and mine construction. Ironclad is supported by the Gisborne group who specialize in mechanical installation of mining projects.

The electrical installation contract was awarded to Lillegaarden EL of Denmark. Lillegaarden have executed several industrial projects in Greenland and will commence electrical installations in early August. Merit Consultants International of Vancouver continues to provide construction management expertise to the project.

Hudson recently completed an $18 million equity financing in order to complete construction and fund working capital and debt payments.

Pictures of the construction progress can be found on the company website at https://hudsonresourcesinc.com/gallery.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“James Tuer”

James Tuer, President

For further information:

James Tuer, President

Ph: 604-628-5002 or 604-688-3415

tuer@hudsonresources.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



