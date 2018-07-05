Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Santa Fe Gold Records $5.17 Million Gross for 2017 and Net Income of $2.38 Million through June 30, 2017

19:32 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Company Reports Total Gross Income of $5,172,597 for 2016 - 2017 and Net of $2,384,543

With Three Compliant Annual Reports SFEG Will Now Apply for Uplisting to OTCQB Exchange

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 05, 2018 -- Santa Fe Gold Corp. (OTC:SFEG), a U.S. based mining and exploration enterprise with emphasis on Gold, Silver, Copper, Precious, Industrial and Base metals and owner of multiple claims, including eight advanced projects containing numerous additional mine sites with near term production potential is pleased to announce a net profit of $2,384,542 on other income of $5,172,597.

President and CEO Tom Laws Comments

We are pleased to report the above gains for Fiscal year 2016 - 2017 quarters and expect this trend to continue over coming quarters as the company continues to implement measures to improve its balance sheet and create increasing value for shareholders. The company expects to put its first property into production over the coming quarter and looks forward to updating on ongoing progress in the very near future. Management expects to have three properties in production early in 2019.

SANTA FE GOLD CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Years Ended June 30,
2017 2016
SALES, Net $ - $ 6,250
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Exploration and mine related costs 255,917 473,497
General and administrative 1,450,797 2,072,116
Depreciation and amortization 21,799 1,134,112
Total Operating Costs and Expenses 1,728,513 3,679,725
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,728,513 ) (3,673,475 )
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Gain on debt extinguishment 4,416,668 821,050
Gain on trust debt forgiveness 464,763 -
Gain on bankruptcy 363 asset sale - 15,309
Foreign currency translation (71,181 ) 91,590
Miscellaneous income - 110
Gain (loss) on derivative instrument liabilities (26,974 ) 1,068,664
Financing charges - (74,458 )
Financing costs - commodity supply agreements 291,166 (677,996 )
Interest expense (961,386 ) (2,405,030 )
Total Other Income and (Expense) 4,113,056 (1,160,761 )
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,384,543 (4,834,236 )
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES - -
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,384,543 $ (4,834,236 )
Basic and Diluted Per Share data
Net income (loss) - basic $ 0.01 $ (0.03 )
Net (Loss) - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 )
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Basic 263,274,757 179,328,825
Diluted 317,788,673 179,328,825

Santa Fe Gold Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
YEARS ENDED JUNE 30, 2017 and 2016

Additional
Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated
Shares Amount Capital (Deficit) Total
Balance, June 30, 2015 142,396,648 $ 284,793 $ 79,857,465 $ (95,563,613 ) $ (15,421,355 )
Sale of common stock for cash 7,500,000 15,000 (7,500 ) - 7,500
Exercise of warrants for cash 7,500,000 15,000 (7,500 ) - 7,500
Common stock issued for consulting 3,739,187 7,478 61,661 - 69,139
Common stock issued for
compensation		 14,217,561 28,436 (14,218 ) - 14,218
Common stock issued for conversion of note payable
interest		 46,446,266 92,892 53,955 - 146,847
Derivative settlement due to conversions - - 90,081 - 90,081
Net income (loss) - - - (4,834,236 ) (4,834,236 )
Balance, June 30, 2016 221,799,662 $ 443,599 $ 80,033,944 $ (100,397,849 ) $ (19,920,306 )
Sale of common stock for cash 40,840,519 81,681 1,272,403 - 1,354,084
Exercise of warrants for cash 40,840,519 81,681 1,272,403 - 1,354,084
Shares issued for fees 3,712 9 279 - 288
Common stock issued for consulting 9,365,360 18,731 456,276 - 475,007
Common stock returned for
compensation		 (15,956,748 ) (31,914 ) 31,914 - -
Common stock returned from shareholder (6,956,750 ) (13,914 ) 13,914 - -
Derivative settlement due to conversions - - 333,462 - 333,462
Net income (loss) - - - 2,384,543 2,384,543
Balance, June 30, 2017 289,936,274 $ 579,873 $ 83,414,595 $ (98,013,306 ) $ (14,018,838 )

Santa Fe Gold Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years Ended June 30,
2017 2016
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss) $ 2,384,543 $ (4,834,236 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 21,799 1,134,112
Stock-based compensation - 14,217
Stock issued for services 475,007 69,139
Amortization of discounts on notes payable 161,814 260,874
Loss (gain) on derivative instrument liabilities 26,974 (1,068,664 )
Gain on 363 asset sale - (15,309 )
Gain on debt extinguishment (4,416,668 ) (821,050 )
Gain on trust debt extinguishment (464,763 ) -
Financing costs – commodity supply agreements (291,166 ) 677,996
Shares issued for fees 288 74,458
Foreign currency translation 71,181 (91,590 )
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
Other receivable - 34,833
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (35,363 ) 177,173
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,002,960 2,068,962
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (1,063,394 ) (2,319,085 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Repayment to related party for equipment purchased on behalf of Company (267,732 ) -
Escrow deposit on mineral property (500,000 ) -
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (767,732 ) -
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repayment to related party for expenses paid on behalf of Company (153,268 )
Proceeds from common stock purchases 1,354,084 7,500
Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,354,084 7,500
Proceeds from DIP funding and bridge loan - 2,520,958
Repayments of DIP funding - (283,363 )
Payments on convertible notes payable (284,783 ) -
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 2,270,117 2,252,595
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 438,991 (66,490 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 2,815 69,305
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 441,806 $ 2,815
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest $ - $ -
Taxes paid $ - $ -
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of equipment by related party $ 267,732 $ -
Expenses paid by related party $ 202,688 $ -
Accrued interest reclassified to note principal $ 12,521 $ -
Liabilities released in the 363 asset sale $ - $ 16,416,537
Common stock issued for convertible notes and accrued interest conversion $ - $ 146,848
Settlement of derivative liabilities through conversion $ 333,462 $ 90,081
Common stock returned and cancelled $ 45,828 $ -
Discounts on notes payable due to derivatives $ - $ 98,091


To Access and Review Complete Annual Report in its entirety - Please Click on the archive fast-edgar link below



http://archive.fast-edgar.com//20180705/AFKZP62CZ222NZZ2222C2ZZUAVMKZH2262A2/sfeg-20170630.htm

About Santa Fe Gold

Santa Fe Gold is a U.S.-based mining and exploration enterprise and owns the following mining assets: The Knight’s Peak region of Grant County, New Mexico comprising the Malone Mines, Patanka, Hillcrest, Barranca and Principal Mines, altogether incorporating some twenty mine sites and all located at Knight’s Peak, together with an expanded area surrounding the Malone Mines in the southern region of Burro Mountains, New Mexico.

The company also owns very significant holdings in the Playas Lake Bed Area of Hidalgo County that includes the presences of Titanium ore and rare earth minerals and deposits. It also owns Bullard's Peak Corporation and Black Hawk Consolidated Mines incorporating the Alhambra Silver mine along with a potential major Porphyry Silver discovery and additional deposits of Cobalt, Lithium, Manganese and Nickel and nearby Sunset Lode and Sunset Placer Gold and Silver Deposits located in the Pinos Altos District of Grant County, New Mexico. Substantial amounts of historical data relating to all of the above properties are being analyzed regarding their high-grade Gold and Silver Mines and surrounding deposits, in particular for their significant occurrences of Cobalt, Lithium, Manganese, Nickel and other Rare Earth Discoveries.

The company also owns the Quartzite Creek Placer Gold property, located northeast of Takia Landing in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia, Canada and the Harris Creek Placer Gold located in the Vernon Mining Division of British Columbia, southwest of the town of Lumby.

Santa Fe Gold’s Exploration and Development Team continues active exploration, surveillance, research, acquisition of multiple additional properties as it finalizes analysis of a number of attractive and economically viable new prospects.

The company continues to execute on its aggressive acquisition program that is totally focused on positioning Santa Fe Gold to resume mining and production operations from multiple sources expected in the near to medium term.

For more information, disclosure and to register for updates:

Please visit www.santafegoldcorp.com.

Contact

Frank Mueller, CFO

505-255-4852

info@santafegoldcorp.com



Santa Fe Gold Corp.

Bergbau
USA
www.santafegoldcorp.com


