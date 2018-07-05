Nevada Sunrise Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, July 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) announces today that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered $500,000 private placement of 3,333,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.25 for a for a period expiring on the earlier of three years following the closing date of the Offering and, subject to the issuance of notice by the Company in the manner provided for in the subscription agreements for the Offering, the day which is 30 days after the date that the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") exceeds $0.40 per share over a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

Nevada Sunrise placed 2,220,133 Units in the first tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of $333,020. In connection with closing the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees of 8% cash totaling $9,600.

All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available. Closing of the Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the exploration of the Company's Nevada mineral properties, and as general working capital.

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, cobalt, copper and lithium exploration projects in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company's two key gold assets include a 100% interest in the Golden Arrow project near Tonopah, currently the subject of a transaction with Emgold Mining Corp. (TSXV: EMR), and a 21% interest in a joint venture at Kinsley Mountain with Liberty Gold Inc. (TSX: LGD) near Wendover, with each of the properties subject to certain production royalties.

In November 2017, Nevada Sunrise announced an option to earn a 100% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine property, located approximately 100 miles (150 kilometres) east of Reno. In March 2018, the Company announced options to earn 100% interests in the Treasure Box and Boyer Mine copper properties, located approximately 3.6 miles (5.8 kilometres) southwest of the Lovelock Cobalt Mine.

Nevada Sunrise began acquisitions of Nevada lithium properties in 2015, which includes 100% interests in the Neptune, Jackson Wash and Aquarius projects, a 50% interest in the Gemini project (Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) holds a 50% interest), and 100% interest in the Atlantis project, currently under option to American Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LI).

