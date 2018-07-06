Today's Free Research Reports Coverage on Rio Tinto and Three More Metals & Minerals Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: ADNT, PVG, and SRCI

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2018 / If you want a free Stock Review on RIO sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Thursday, July 05, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 7,586.43, up 1.12%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.75% higher, to finish at 24,356.74; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,736.61, slightly advancing 0.86%. Gains were broad based as all sectors ended the day in positive. This Friday, WallStEquities.com has initiated reports coverage on the following Industrial Metals & Minerals equities: Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT), Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG), Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE: RIO), and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE AMER: SRCI). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Adient

Dublin, Ireland-based Adient PLC's stock finished Thursday's session 2.97% higher at $49.98 with a total trading volume of 949,852 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.78%. Additionally, shares of Adient, which designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.57.

On June 12th, 2018, research firm Wells Fargo downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Market Perform'.

Pretium Resources

On Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Pretium Resources Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.36 million shares. The stock ended the session 4.11% higher at $7.86. The Company's shares have advanced 10.08% in the last month and 17.14% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 9.94%. Moreover, shares of Pretium Resources, which acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas, have an RSI of 62.97. Free research on PVG can be accessed at:

Rio Tinto

London, the UK headquartered Rio Tinto Plc's shares closed the day 0.52% higher at $54.08. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.80 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 24.92% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 2.36%. Additionally, shares of Rio Tinto, which explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide, have an RSI of 39.75.

On June 15th, 2018, research firm Investec downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Hold'.

SRC Energy

Shares in Denver, Colorado headquartered SRC Energy Inc. finished flat at $11.14. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.05 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 20.43% in the previous three months and 65.28% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 15.08%. Furthermore, shares of SRC Energy, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado, have an RSI of 49.63.

On June 08th, 2018, research firm KLR Group upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Buy', with a target price of $16 per share.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities