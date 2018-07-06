Free Technical Research on Alcoa and Three More Aluminum Equities

Stock Research Monitor: ARNC, CENX, and CSTM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2018 / WallStEquities.com presents for review the following stocks: Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA), Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC), Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX), and Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM). As per a report by Transparency Market Research which was published last September 2017, the global Aluminum market is predicted to display a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2025. Progressing at this rate, the market will be valued at US$249.29 billion by the end of 2025 from US$143.87 billion in 2016.

Alcoa

On Thursday, shares in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania headquartered Alcoa Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.99 million shares. The stock ended the day at $46.88, rising 2.36% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 38.82% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 3.04%. Furthermore, shares of Alcoa, which produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 46.78.

On June 27th, 2018, Alcoa announced plans to release its Q2 2018 financial results on July 18th, 2018, after the close of trading on the NYSE. A conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT that same day to discuss the results. The call will be webcast live on the Company's website.

Arconic

New York-based Arconic Inc.'s stock rose 1.01%, finishing yesterday's session at $17.07 with a total trading volume of 1.68 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.59%. Shares of the Company, which engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide, has an RSI of 42.69.

On June 27th, 2018, Arconic announced that it is supplying a new proprietary and highly formable aluminum to FCA US LLC to shed weight and boost performance of its 2018 Jeep® Wrangler.

Century Aluminum

Shares in Chicago, Illinois headquartered Century Aluminum Co. ended the session 0.20% higher at $14.84. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.28 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 10.41% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Century Aluminum, which together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the US and Iceland, have an RSI of 36.98.

Constellium

At the closing bell on Thursday, Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands headquartered Constellium N.V.'s stock jumped 6.86%, finishing at $10.90. A total volume of 2.09 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 962,260 shares. The Company's shares have surged 55.71% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.39% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Constellium, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets, have an RSI of 43.79.

On June 13th, 2018, Constellium announced that it has expanded the capability of its University Technology Center at Brunel University London and established an R&D Center within the campus to transition technology from the laboratory to its production facilities around the world.

