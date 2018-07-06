Yamana Gold and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the Gold Space

Stock Research Monitor: SAND, SBGL, and SSRM

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2018 / If you want a free Stock Review on AUY sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE AMER: SAND), Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE: SBGL), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM), and Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY). According to an article on Kitco, in a report on July 03rd, 2018, Georgette Boele, coordinator of foreign exchange and precious metals strategy at ABN Amro, said that Gold prices could continue to fall, and the market is weighed down in part by surging momentum in the US dollar. She said that there is a risk that prices fall to $1,200 an ounce, the report further noted. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Sandstorm Gold

On Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Sandstorm Gold Ltd. recorded a trading volume of 869,053 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $4.57. The Company's shares have gained 1.33% in the last month and 19.95% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 0.17%. Furthermore, shares of Sandstorm Gold, which operates as a gold streaming and royalty company, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.60.

On July 03rd, 2018, Sandstorm Gold reported that it has sold approximately 14,450 attributable gold equivalent ounces during Q2 2018. Approximately 85% of the ounces came from operations run by major and mid-tier mining companies. Get the full research report on SAND for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SAND

Sibanye Gold

Westonaria, South Africa-based Sibanye Gold Ltd's stock finished yesterday's session flat at $2.38 with a total trading volume of 1.88 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 17.00%. Shares of the Company, which operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the US, has an RSI of 37.71.

On June 27th, 2018, research firm Citigroup downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on SBGL at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SBGL

SSR Mining

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered SSR Mining Inc. climbed 1.48%, ending the day at $10.30. The stock recorded a trading volume of 452,905 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.19% in the last month, 7.52% in the previous three months, and 10.16% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.55% and 9.00% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of SSR Mining, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas, have an RSI of 56.11.

On June 18th, 2018, SSR Mining reported the results of an updated life of mine plan for the Marigold mine inNevada, US, evaluating a sustained mining rate from the additional haul trucks added in 2016 and 2018 as well as year-end 2017 Mineral Reserves, for over ten years of mining to 2028. Paul Benson, President and CEO said: "Annual gold production is forecast to exceed 265,000 ounces in 2021 and 2022, a more than 30% increase over 2017." Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on SSRM at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SSRM

Yamana Gold

Toronto, Canada-based Yamana Gold Inc.'s shares ended the day 2.61% higher at $3.14. A total volume of 16.55 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 10.09 million shares. The stock has gained 8.65% in the last month, 17.16% over the previous three months, and 35.34% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 7.33% above their 50-day moving average and 9.05% above their 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Yamana Gold, which operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, have an RSI of 62.78.

On June 26th, 2018, Yamana Gold announced the declaration of commercial production at Cerro Moro, a high-grade gold and silver mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina.Cerro Moro is expected to deliver on 2018 production guidance, with modest production in Q2 2018 and nearly all of the expected 2018 production to be delivered in the second half of the year.Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on AUY at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AUY

Wall St. Equities:

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: 21 32 044 483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities