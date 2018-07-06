Dr. Nigel Ricketts Resigns from Scandium International Mining Corp.

Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2018) - Scandium International Mining Corp.. (TSX: SCY) ("Scandium International" or the "Company") announced today that Dr. Nigel Ricketts, VP, Project and Marketing Development, EMC Metals Australia Pty Ltd., and VP Projects, Australia for Scandium International Mining Corp. has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

Nigel formally joined SCY as Vice President, in June of 2016. During the past two years on staff with SCY, Nigel has made important contributions to the Company's flowsheet designs for the Nyngan Scandium Project, and also to the marketing program for scandium and scandium-containing products. We wish Nigel all success in his future endeavors.

QUALIFIED PERSONS AND NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT

Willem Duyvesteyn, MSc, AIME, CIM, a Director and CTO of the Company, is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

The Company is focused on developing its Nyngan Scandium Project, located in NSW, Australia, into the world's first scandium-only producing mine. The project has received all key approvals, including a mining lease, necessary to proceed with project construction.

The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report in May 2016, titled "Feasibility Study — Nyngan Scandium Project". That feasibility study delivered an expanded scandium resource, a first reserve figure, and an estimated 33.1% IRR on the project, supported by extensive metallurgical test work and an independent, 10-year global marketing outlook for scandium demand.

