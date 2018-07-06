InvestmentPitch Media Discusses Boreal Metals' Field Work and Exploration Programs at its Tynset Polymetallic VMS Project in Norway - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2018) - Boreal Metals (TSXV: BMX), a mineral exploration company with a portfolio of zinc, copper, silver, gold, nickel and cobalt projects in Scandinavia, has started field work and exploration programs at its Tynset polymetallic VMS project in Norway.

The Tynset VMS project, located in the historic Røros District, Norway's most prolific base metal district, is one of four Scandinavian polymetallic projects acquired in 2017 from EMX Royalty Corp. and one of 8 projects in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_a1a4oswf/Boreal-Metals-TSXVBMX-has-started-field-work-and-exploration-programs-at-its-Tynset-project-in-Norway

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Boreal" in the search box.

Karl Antonius, President and CEO, stated: "We are excited to announce the commencement of the Tynset programs in Norway. The exploration of Tynset's 30 km trend of VMS style mineralization is an extremely important target for Boreal's exploration growth strategy."

The Tynset project, comprised of 17 exploration licenses totaling 17,000 hectares in the Røros Mining District in central Norway, hosts a 30 kilometer trend of VMS style mineral occurrences and historic mines, including the Vingelen, Fådalsgruven and Sivilldalen mines.

Surface sampling of soil and glacial till materials, mapping and geophysical programs will initially focus along projections of zones of mineralization in and around these three historic mines, which operated at various times from the 1660's at Fådalsgruven through the early 1920's at Sivilldalen. Although historical production focused on copper, significant zinc mineralization is present in all the mining areas as seen in outcrop exposures and in mine waste materials.

Surface sampling will be accompanied by high resolution, ground-based magnetic geophysical surveys and geologic mapping. Tynset's massive sulfide mineralization has a strong magnetic response due to high concentrations of pyrrhotite, a magnetic ferrous sulfide mineral associated with the polymetallic sulfide mineralization. These zones are readily mappable by magnetic surveys, and depending on results, Boreal will also consider electromagnetic surveys as follow ups to the upcoming field programs.

The goal of these programs is to further refine drill site selections, in anticipation of future drilling in 2018 or 2019, and to identify additional zones of copper and zinc mineralization in the area.

Little exploration work has been conducted within the licenses of the Tynset project over the past 30 to 40 years. The historic drilling that has been conducted in the mining areas has been very limited and shallow.

Sampling by the Norwegian Geological Survey in the 1990's and by EMX has shown evidence for zinc, gold and silver enrichments in several of the historic mines and prospects, and Boreal believes that significant potential exists for additional discoveries of zinc and precious-metal enriched VMS deposits at depth and along strike of the historic mines.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.borealmetals.com or contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, at 604-922-8810 or email alexandra@borealmetals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com