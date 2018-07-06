InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses GGX Gold's Successful Extraction and Processing of Bulk Sample from Gold Drop Gold Property in Southern BC - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has successfully extracted and processed a bulk sample from the Everest gold bearing vein at its Gold Drop Gold Property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.





The test used random surface vein material from the Everest vein, collected from the area of the 2018 drilling program in the Southwest Zone. The sampling was designed to identify the style of mineralization of the Everest vein and determine whether a gold table could be used as a separation tool for concentrating the vein hosted mineralization.

The material was crushed using jaw-rolls crushers, run through the crusher twice, and screened to 20 (0.90 mm) mesh. The table, buckets and crushers were cleaned before and between sampling. The crushed, screened and weighed material was fed through gold shaker table.

The samples were collected from the discharges and shipped to Vancouver ALS Canada laboratory for Gold, Silver and Multi-element analysis. The bulk sample test showed successful concentration of vein minerals using the gold shaker table technique, with the results of the test displayed in this table.

The values obtained were used to calculate the gold content of the 18.05 kilogram sample to be 20.51 grams per tonne gold.

Since the entire pail of tailings was not dried and weighed, the total tailings weight is assumed to be the initial crush weight minus the concentrates and midlings weight.

The gold shaker table requires continuous feed to operate properly and therefore the riffles had to be cleared. This technique will require rigorous fine tuning to optimize the separation and capture of minerals. During the clean up some minor cross contamination between the midlings and tailings may have occurred, with the gold found in tailings possibly explained by the fineness of the gold particle size.

Management was pleased with these initial results and plans to test an iCON gravimetric concentrator to compare the recoveries to the gold shaker table results.

