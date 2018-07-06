Trevali Announces Dates for Q2-2018 Preliminary Production and Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2018 -- Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV) (BVL:TV) (OTCQX:TREVF) (Frankfurt:4TI) announces it plans to release its second quarter (“Q2”) 2018 preliminary production results following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Additionally, the Q2-2018 financial results will be released following TSX market close on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast at 10:30AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 9, 2018 to review the Q2-2018 operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call.
ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick, its 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and its 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso.
The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of TREVALI MINING CORPORATION “Mark D. Cruise” (signed) Mark D. Cruise, President
Contact Information: Steve Stakiw, Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Email: sstakiw@trevali.com Phone: (604) 488-1661 / Direct: (604) 638-5623
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!