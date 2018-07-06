Canterra Extends Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2018 -- Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:CTM) (“Canterra” or “the Company”) announces that it is amending the expiry date of 8,107,143 outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") from July 29, 2018, to July 29, 2019, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Warrants will remain exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.10 per common share.



