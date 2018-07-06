Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Canterra Extends Warrants

06.07.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2018 -- Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSX.V:CTM) (“Canterra” or “the Company”) announces that it is amending the expiry date of 8,107,143 outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") from July 29, 2018, to July 29, 2019, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Warrants will remain exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.10 per common share.

For more information about Canterra Minerals, visit the Company’s website at www.canterraminerals.com

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

“Randy Turner”

Randy Turner, President & CEO

For further information, contact Randy Turner, President at 604-687-6644 or info@canterraminerals.com
The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this new release.


Canterra Minerals Corp.

