Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Atalaya Mining Plc Announces Proyecto Riotinto updated 43-101 technical report

08:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Nicosia, Cyprus (FSCwire) - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce the completion of a NI43-101 compliant technical report on an updated resources and reserves estimate for Proyecto Riotinto in south western Spain.

Highlights

Strong Project Economics

  • Total open pit proven and probable mineral reserves at Cerro Colorado are estimated at 197 Mt grading 0.42% Cu
  • Updated resources and reserves estimate reports a 29% increase in mineral reserves
  • Contained copper increases 21% to 822,000 tonnes
  • NPV post-tax at 8% discount rate of US$512 million using long term copper price of US$3.00/lb and life-of-mine average Euro to US dollars exchange rate of €1:$1.18.
  • Total cash flow of US$1,207 million

Reduced Operating Costs

  • Estimated average C1 cash costs of US$2.10/lb of payable Cu net of silver credits
  • All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$2.22/lb of payable Cu net of silver credits

Capital Costs

  • Development capital expenditure of US$95 million to increase throughput to 15 Mt/y
  • LOM sustaining capital expenditure of US$84 million

Project Parameters

  • Recoverable copper within P&P open pit reserves is estimated at 696,500 tonnes and 9.4 million ounces of silver
  • Life of Mine ("LOM") of 13.8 years
  • 2019 ramp-up production to 11 Mt/y and 2020 production at 15 Mt/y
  • Average yearly production of 50,000 tonnes of copper and 670,000 ounces of silver in concentrate
  • Reduced strip ratio, waste to ore, of 1.43:1

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Charles Chichester / James Ash / James Browne

+44 20 7680 6550

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / Martin Davison / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Tom Rider

+44 20 7236 1010

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9309T_1-2018-7-6.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/atalaya07092018.PDF

To view the original release, please click here



Source: Atalaya Mining plc (TSX:AYM, AIM:ATYM)

To follow Atalaya Mining plc on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Atalaya Mining plc

Bergbau
Zypern
www.atalayamining.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap