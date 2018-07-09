Atalaya Mining Plc Announces Proyecto Riotinto updated 43-101 technical report

Nicosia, Cyprus (FSCwire) - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce the completion of a NI43-101 compliant technical report on an updated resources and reserves estimate for Proyecto Riotinto in south western Spain.

Highlights

Strong Project Economics

Total open pit proven and probable mineral reserves at Cerro Colorado are estimated at 197 Mt grading 0.42% Cu

Updated resources and reserves estimate reports a 29% increase in mineral reserves

Contained copper increases 21% to 822,000 tonnes

NPV post-tax at 8% discount rate of US$512 million using long term copper price of US$3.00/lb and life-of-mine average Euro to US dollars exchange rate of €1:$1.18.

Total cash flow of US$1,207 million

Reduced Operating Costs

Estimated average C1 cash costs of US$2.10/lb of payable Cu net of silver credits

All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of US$2.22/lb of payable Cu net of silver credits

Capital Costs

Development capital expenditure of US$95 million to increase throughput to 15 Mt/y

LOM sustaining capital expenditure of US$84 million

Project Parameters

Recoverable copper within P&P open pit reserves is estimated at 696,500 tonnes and 9.4 million ounces of silver

Life of Mine ("LOM") of 13.8 years

2019 ramp-up production to 11 Mt/y and 2020 production at 15 Mt/y

Average yearly production of 50,000 tonnes of copper and 670,000 ounces of silver in concentrate

Reduced strip ratio, waste to ore, of 1.43:1

