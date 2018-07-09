Centamin PLC Announces Q2 2018 Preliminary Production Results

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin announces preliminary production results for the second quarter and six months ended 30 June 2018 from its Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") in Egypt.

3 months ended 30 June 6 months ended 30 June units Q2 2018 Q2 2017 H1 2018 H1 2017 Safety Group LTIFR 200,000 hours 0.00 0.00 0.06 0.26 Open pit mining Total material mined kt 18,415 17,493 36,911 34,622 Ore mined(1) kt 5,532 3,060 11,578 5,538 Ore grade mined g/t Au 0.51 0.76 0.50 0.63 Ore grade milled g/t Au 0.59 0.81 0.64 0.77 Strip ratio waste/ore 2.33 4.72 2.19 5.25 Underground mining Ore mined from stoping kt 180 174 340 327 Ore mined from development kt 109 119 261 218 Ore grade mined g/t Au 4.62 8.79 5.48 8.16 Processing Ore processed kt 3,172 3,056 6,240 5,964 Head grade g/t Au 0.99 1.44 1.15 1.37 Gold recovery % 87.3 86.7 88.6 87.7 Gold produced - dump leach oz 3,028 1,738 5,183 3,786 Total gold production(2) oz 92,803 124,641 217,099 233,828

(1) Ore mined includes 3.6Mt at 0.42g/t delivered to the dump leach in Q2 2018;

(2) Gold produced is gold poured and does not include gold-in-circuit at period end.

