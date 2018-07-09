Centamin PLC Announces Q2 2018 Preliminary Production Results
Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin announces preliminary production results for the second quarter and six months ended 30 June 2018 from its Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") in Egypt.
3 months ended 30 June
6 months ended 30 June
units
Q2 2018
Q2 2017
H1 2018
H1 2017
Safety
Group LTIFR
200,000 hours
0.00
0.00
0.06
0.26
Open pit mining
Total material mined
kt
18,415
17,493
36,911
34,622
Ore mined(1)
kt
5,532
3,060
11,578
5,538
Ore grade mined
g/t Au
0.51
0.76
0.50
0.63
Ore grade milled
g/t Au
0.59
0.81
0.64
0.77
Strip ratio
waste/ore
2.33
4.72
2.19
5.25
Underground mining
Ore mined from stoping
kt
180
174
340
327
Ore mined from development
kt
109
119
261
218
Ore grade mined
g/t Au
4.62
8.79
5.48
8.16
Processing
Ore processed
kt
3,172
3,056
6,240
5,964
Head grade
g/t Au
0.99
1.44
1.15
1.37
Gold recovery
%
87.3
86.7
88.6
87.7
Gold produced - dump leach
oz
3,028
1,738
5,183
3,786
Total gold production(2)
oz
92,803
124,641
217,099
233,828
(1) Ore mined includes 3.6Mt at 0.42g/t delivered to the dump leach in Q2 2018;
(2) Gold produced is gold poured and does not include gold-in-circuit at period end.
