Centamin PLC Announces Q2 2018 Preliminary Production Results

08:00 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin announces preliminary production results for the second quarter and six months ended 30 June 2018 from its Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") in Egypt.

     

3 months ended 30 June

  

6 months ended 30 June
 

units

Q2 2018

Q2 2017

  

H1 2018

H1 2017

Safety

            

Group LTIFR

200,000 hours

0.00

0.00

  

0.06

0.26

Open pit mining

            

Total material mined

kt

18,415

17,493

  

36,911

34,622

Ore mined(1)

kt

5,532

3,060

  

11,578

5,538

Ore grade mined

g/t Au

0.51

0.76

  

0.50

0.63

Ore grade milled

g/t Au

0.59

0.81

  

0.64

0.77

Strip ratio

waste/ore

2.33

4.72

  

2.19

5.25

Underground mining

            

Ore mined from stoping

kt

180

174

  

340

327

Ore mined from development

kt

109

119

  

261

218

Ore grade mined

g/t Au

4.62

8.79

  

5.48

8.16

Processing

            

Ore processed

kt

3,172

3,056

  

6,240

5,964

Head grade

g/t Au

0.99

1.44

  

1.15

1.37

Gold recovery

%

87.3

86.7

  

88.6

87.7

Gold produced - dump leach

oz

3,028

1,738

  

5,183

3,786

Total gold production(2)

oz

92,803

124,641

  

217,099

233,828

(1)   Ore mined includes 3.6Mt at 0.42g/t delivered to the dump leach in Q2 2018;

(2)   Gold produced is gold poured and does not include gold-in-circuit at period end.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9748T_1-2018-7-9.pdf  

For further information, please visit www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Andrew Pardey, Chief Executive Officer

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan Communications

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/centamin07092018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here



Source: Centamin Plc (TSX:CEE, LSE:CEY)

