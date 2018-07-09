Blue River Resources Ltd. Enters into Agreement with Global Satellite Integration Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2018) - Blue River Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BXR ) (OTC Pink: BRVRF) (FSE: 0BL) (the "Company" or "Blue River") (http://www.blueriv.com) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Global Satellite Integration Ltd. ("GSIL") which agreement provides for the acquisition by Blue River of a 30% interest in the share capital of GSIL for total cash consideration of $50,000. GSIL is a private British Columbia company based in Vancouver, BC. GSIL provides satellite bandwidth and related services to mining companies. The acquisition includes a participation right for Blue River to retain its post-acquisition pro-rata interest in GSIL should GSIL issue further equity as well as the grant to Blue River of a right of first refusal by the two current shareholders of GSIL. The transaction has been accepted for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

GSIL and its management have extensive experience working with mining companies and government to provide Internet and telecom access to mining companies regardless of their location. Blue River recognizes that stakeholders in mining such as the local government and the surrounding community of a mine site or large exploration site require some level of corporate social responsibility as part of gaining the "social license" to explore and exploit their natural resources. GSIL can bring the internet to these communities, regardless of their location, which can enhance Blue River's relationship with local communities, where Blue River could conduct exploration or mining activities. Blue River believes that having an ownership in this expertise will enhance its ability to bid for or acquire mineral concessions and the required exploration or mining permits in rural areas of the world.

Blue River's main focus remains mineral exploration. The Company continues to explore its Castle Copper Project near Princeton, BC, on which the Company has recently received a NI-43-101 report recommending a two phased exploration program.

