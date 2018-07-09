Discovery Strengthens Management Team With Appointment of Gernot Wober as VP Exploration

TORONTO, July 09, 2018 -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DSV) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gernot Wober as its Vice-President of Exploration. Mr. Wober is a professional geologist (P.Geo) and has over 36 years of international experience, including substantial time spent in Latin America. Mr. Wober most recently served as VP Exploration, Canada, at Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko”), during which time he took part in several key mergers and acquisitions and led the team through the advancement of the Windfall Deposit and the discovery of the new Lynx Zone.

Prior to his role at Osisko, Mr. Wober held the position of VP Exploration for Oban Mining Corporation from 2012 to 2016, working on a wide array of projects in Latin America, including the Antamayo skarn / manto project in Peru, and the Guaynopa skarn project in Mexico. From 2008 through to 2012, working for the Pebble Limited Partnership, Mr. Wober was the Director of Site Operations for the Pebble project in Alaska, managing the field team through a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) and the expansion of the resource from 3 billion tonnes to 9 billion tonnes. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Wober acted as the VP Exploration for Great Basin Gold Ltd. (“Great Basin”) based in Johannesburg, South Africa, during which time he managed the field work for the PFS, Feasibility Study, and ramp development of the Burnstone project. During his tenure with Great Basin, he was also responsible for geology during the advancement of the Hollister underground project in Nevada through to PFS and eventual bulk sample development. Mr. Wober’s career also includes senior exploration roles with Chevron Canada Resources Limited, Noranda Exploration Company Limited and Taseko Mines Ltd. He completed his B.Sc. Geology from the University of British Columbia.

Taj Singh, President & CEO, states, “We are very excited to have Gernot join the team. Gernot brings a unique depth of experience with him. He has worked on a range of projects from grassroots through to advanced-stage and has the proven ability to coordinate between all disciplines involved to drive projects forward. His significant experience working in Latin America and with carbonate-hosted deposits will be tremendous assets for us as we focus on the advancement of our projects in Mexico.”

The Company further announces, effective July 9, 2018, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, the granting of 400,000 stock options to Mr. Wober. The options, all with an exercise price of $0.50 per share, vest in three equal tranches: on the date of the grant and the first and second anniversaries of the date of the grant. The options have a five year expiry date.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“Taj Singh”

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

For further information contact:

#701 - 55 University Ave

Toronto, ON Canada, M5J 2H7

info@dsvmetals.com

ABOUT DISCOVERY METALS

Discovery Metals is focused on discovering and advancing high grade polymetallic deposits in a recently assembled land package of approximately 300,000 hectares over a large and historic mining district in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. The portfolio of seven key properties, all with shallow high-grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization, is situated in a world class CRD belt that stretches from southeast Arizona to central Mexico. The land holdings contain numerous historical direct-ship ore workings with ~4km of underground development. No modern exploration or exploration drill testing has been carried out on the properties prior to Discovery’s time on the projects.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.