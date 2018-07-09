Durango Prepares to Drill Decouverte

Vancouver, BC / July 9, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that further to the news release of July 4, 2018, Chibougamau Diamond Drilling and Durango's exploration team have arrived on site at the Company's wholly owned Decouverte Gold Property located 120km north of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Durango's President Marcy Kiesman states: "The permits are in place and the crews have arrived on site at the nearby camp Chatillon. We are excited to get the drills turning at Decouverte and will provide further updates as they become available."

Decouverte is an orogenic gold quartz vein project located along the main shear trend of the Frotet-Troilus greenstone belt, north of Chibougamau in the emerging gold district of James Bay. The project area is 60km2, is 100%-held by Durango, and has never been drilled before. Durango has been preparing for this drill program for several years, having completed a Fugro DIGHEM heli-borne survey, soil & rock sampling, and ground geophysical magnetic & AMT surveys. Based on positive results, a geological model was created that includes a gold-mineralized trend for the Main Zone that has a 1.6 km strike length.

Drilling is scheduled to commence this week and the program is for 2,400 meters of diamond core drilling to test the Main Zone Nord, Main Zone Central and Shear Zone 1 at Decouverte. See news release dated January 16, 2018 for details on the proposed drill program.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Decouverte and Windfall gold properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and certain lithium properties near the Whabouchi mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Whitney Northwest property near the Lake Shore Gold and Goldcorp joint venture in Ontario, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan, and the Mayner's Fortune limestone property in northwest British Columbia.

