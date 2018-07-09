Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
New Energy Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2018) - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces that the Company has secured eligibility by The Depository Trust Company (DTC) for its shares on the OTC. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States. DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and is expected to enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares on the OTC marketplace where New Energy Metals now trades under the symbol "NEMCF".

About The Company

New Energy Metal's is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile, several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district, and a lithium project in Chile's Atacama salar district.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Corp.

Grant Ewing, President & CEO
T: 604.484.1232
E: info@newenergymetals.ca
W: www.newenergymetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of New Energy Metals Corp., are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from New Energy Metal's expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by New Energy Metals Corp. with securities regulators. Those filings can be found on the Internet at http://www.sedar.com.


