Tinka Resources Limited CEO Announces Exercise of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2018 - Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL: TK) (OTCPK: TKRFF) announces that Dr. Graham Carman, President, CEO and director of Tinka, has exercised Tinka stock options (the "Stock Options") to purchase 1,235,499 common shares of Tinka which were due to expire on July 11, 2018, with an exercise price of $0.35 per share, generating total proceeds to Tinka of C$432,425. In order to partially fund the exercise of the Stock Options, Dr. Carman has sold 400,000 Tinka shares in a private transaction intended to minimize the impact on the stock price. As a result of the exercise of the Stock Options and sale of the common shares, Dr. Carman has increased his overall investment and share ownership in the Company.

Dr. Carman plans to maintain his remaining holdings in Tinka for investment purposes and may, in the future, take such actions in respect to his holdings as he deems appropriate in light of circumstances then existing. Any additional acquisitions or dispositions by Dr. Carman will be reported in accordance with National Instrument 55 – 104.

The Company also announces it has cancelled a total of 500,000 incentive stock options that were originally granted on August 28, 2017, at an exercise price of $0.65 per common share, to a director of the Company. The cancelled stock options were voluntarily surrendered by the director for no consideration.

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) in the zinc-lead-silver belt of central Peru, 200 kilometres northeast of Lima. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone Inferred Mineral Resource estimate consists of 42.7 Mt at 6.0 % zinc, 0.2 % lead, 17 g/t silver & 79 g/t indium, and a Tin Zone Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.5 Mt at 0.63 % tin, 0.23 % copper & 12 g/t silver (Nov. 8, 2017, release). Drilling for resource extensions and the testing of new targets is ongoing.

On behalf of the Board,

"Graham Carman"

Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO

