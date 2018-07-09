Prophecy Webcast, Live, at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 12

The Company invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors to attend interactive real-time virtual VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 9, 2018 /CNW/ -- Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY, OTCQX:PRPCF, Frankfurt:1P2N), based in Canada, focused on vanadium mining, today announced that John Lee, Executive Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 12, 2018. Vanadium is used in batteries, aerospace, and steel rebars, and vanadium pentoxide prices have gone up 600% since 2016 to trade at $17 a pound currently. Mr. Lee will share his outlook of vanadium prices and update progress of Prophecy's Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada, USA.

DATE: Thursday, July 12, 2018

TIME: 11:30 am ET – 12:00 pm ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/0712prepr

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the association's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an on-demand archive will be available for 90 days.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to save time and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Announcement of Gibellini Project's positive PEA results with after-tax IRR of 52% and NPV of $338M prepared by AMEC in May 2018

Submission of Mining Plan of Operation for the Gibellini Project

Streamlined National Environmental Policy Act review process

Preparing to tender detailed engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) contracts in 2018 with target production in 2021.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP, Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed as a consultant to the Company and most of his income is derived from the Company. Mr. Oosterman is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Prophecy

Prophecy Development Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Prophecy's main objective is to develop the Gibellini primary vanadium mining project in the Battle Mountain region in northeastern Nevada to production. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Prophecy's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Prophecy's forward-looking statements. Prophecy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although Prophecy has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Prophecy undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prophecy-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-july-12-300677462.html

SOURCE Prophecy Development Corp.