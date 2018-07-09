Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Short-term Tactical Investment

TORONTO, July 09, 2018 -- Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI”) (TSX:SRHI) is pleased to announce that it has provided a short-term financing of US$7.2 million, as part of a US$17.5 million senior secured credit facility (the “Facility”) to a private royalty company (“PrivCo”) to support their business plan. The remaining US$10.3 million will be funded by Natural Resource Income Investing Limited Partnership (“NRIILP”, a Sprott Inc. entity managed by Rick Rule), Term Oil Inc. (“Term Oil”, an entity owned by Rick Rule) and Sprott Resource Lending Corp. In addition, Mike Harrison, Managing Director of SRHI, is a Director of PrivCo. The Facility will mature on December 31, 2018 with the full amount due on maturity.

“This opportunity will allow us to use our treasury holdings to generate approximately US$625,000 of interest income while retaining equity exposure in a unique business,” said Steve Yuzpe, CEO of SRHI. “This investment highlights the power of the Sprott platform and our ability to tailor bespoke financing solutions for natural resource companies.”

SRHI views this as a short-term tactical investment, with the expectation of earning a strong cash yield and rate of return in a short period of time.

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI acquires and grows a portfolio of metals and mining businesses. Based in Toronto, SRHI is part of the Sprott Group of Companies and seeks to deploy capital to businesses that demonstrate strong cash flow to provide our investors with exposure to attractive commodities. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

