South Darlot Gold Project Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2018 -- Central Iron Ore Ltd. (TSXV:CIO) (“CIO” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at Company’s South Darlot Gold Project. The drill program is envisaged to total 2,000 reverse circulation (RC) metres.



Proposed drilling program:

Endeavour Prospect 11 drill holes for approximately 1,200m.



Loch Ard Prospect 10 drill holes for approximately 800m.



SOUTH DARLOT GOLD PROJECT (Western Australia)

The Company’s South Darlot Gold Project area is located approximately 320km northwest of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia and includes:

The Red 5 Joint Venture (formerly Barrick JV) consists of a number of tenements which are subject to a joint venture with subsidiaries of Red 5 Limited (“Red 5”), details of which are set out below, in which CIO has earned a 70% interest.



Project Tenement Status Area (ha) Barrick JV M37/421 Granted 381 Barrick JV M37/552 Granted 200 Barrick JV M37/631 Granted 776 Barrick JV M37/632 Granted 595 Barrick JV M37/709 Granted 98 Barrick JV M37/1045 Granted 90

