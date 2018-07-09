Exclusive Interview: Sandstorm Gold Royalties (TSX: SSL) (NYSE: SAND) President and CEO Nolan Watson Discusses Hod Maden Pre-Feasibility Study

TORONTO, ON / July 9, 2018 - Junior Mining Network host Cory Fleck interviews Sandstorm Gold Royalties (TSX: SSL) (NYSE: SAND) President and CEO Nolan Watson to discuss the recent Hod Maden Pre-Feasibility Study results as well as the company's strategy to acquire assets with large land packages and significant exploration upside.

The Hod Maden Pre-Feasibility study has outlined an 11-year mine life that would produce 266,000 gold equivalent ounces annually. The study calculated a pre-tax Net Present Value of US$1.4 billion and an Internal Rate of Return of 60%. Sandstorm holds a 30% interest in the Hod Maden project.

Since 2010 Sandstorm Gold has built an industry-leading portfolio of nearly 190 royalties, including 20 on actively producing mines throughout the world. Royalties of note include the Black Fox mining complex in Ontario operated by McEwen Mining (TSX: MUX) (NYSE: MUX), the Chapada mine in Brazil owned by Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI) (NYSE:AUY), the Koricancha mill in Peru operated by Equinox Gold (TSX.V: EQX), and the Santa Elena mine in Mexico owned by First Majestic Silver (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG).

"Hod Maden was discovered only three years ago and has since made remarkable progress towards production, at a pace that few projects in the mining industry could match and Sandstorm is pleased to be partnered with one of the best Turkish mining operators," says Sandstorm President & CEO Nolan Watson. "The PFS outlines total production of more than 2.6 million gold equivalent ounces over an 11 year mine life and with the by-product credits from copper, we expect gold to be produced at a low all-in sustaining cost."

About Sandstorm Gold Royalties

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm has acquired a portfolio of 188 royalties, of which 20 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com

