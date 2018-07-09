Irving Resources Receives Prestigious Award from the Society of Resource Geology in Japan 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2018 -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its presentation, “One of the largest silica Sinter in Japan and hot spring type Au-Ag deposit in the Omu area, Hokkaido”, was chosen as the best poster presentation at the annual symposium of the Society of Resource Geology (the “Society”) held June 27-29, 2018, in Tokyo. Members of the Society include a vast spectrum of Japan’s geoscience community. A panel of some of the best geoscientists in Japan decides this award. Mr. Hidetoshi Takaoka, Irving’s lead technical advisor, accepted the award at the closing ceremony of the symposium. Recognition of the Omu Gold-Silver Project by the Society is testament to its importance and high profile within Japan.



About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, Project Venture Agreements with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) for joint regional exploration programs in the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Malawi and the Republic of Madagascar. JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.

