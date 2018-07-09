Corporate Update

>) confirms that it is working on the preparation of its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and related documents as well as its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and related documents and foresees that they should be ready for filing during the week of July 23, 2018. Val-D'Or, Quebec / July 9, 2018 - Pursuant to its press release of June 26, 2018, Knick Exploration Inc. (<

Knick intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines so long as it will remain in default of filing the above mentioned documents.

Knick is not subject to any insolvency proceeding.

Knick is in the development stage and is actively pursuing the exploration of its mining properties.

For more information contact:

Jacques Brunelle Gordon Neil Henriksen

President and CEO Vice president

Tel: 819 874-5252 Tel: 819-874-5252

Cell: 819 856-1387 Cell: 819 210-1406

Email: jbrunelle@knick.ca Email: ghenriksen@gmail.com

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.