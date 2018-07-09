Knick Exploration Inc; Corporate Update

Val-D'Or, July 9, 2018 - Pursuant to its press release of June 26, 2018, Knick Exploration Inc. (<<Knick>>) confirms that it is working on the preparation of its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 and related documents as well as its unaudited financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and related documents and foresees that they should be ready for filing during the week of July 23, 2018.
Knick intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines so long as it will remain in default of filing the above mentioned documents.
Knick is not subject to any insolvency proceeding.
Knick is in the development stage and is actively pursuing the exploration of its mining properties.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!