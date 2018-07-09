Great Quest Announces AGM Results and Board appoints new director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2018 -- Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:GQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all of the motions presented at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on July 5, 2018.



The following have been re-elected as the directors of the Company: John Clarke, Gordon Peeling, Jeddiah Richardson and David Shaw. In addition, the shareholders appointed Ms. Salma Seetaroo as director. A former investment banker and lawyer, Ms. Seetaroo combines restructuring, M&A and debt raising skills with hands-on execution on the African continent as well as private and public company expertise. She is currently a non-executive director of Algold Resources Inc, a Canadian listed gold company, and a member of Cass Business School’s Global Advisory Board. Until recently, Ms. Seetaroo ran Gold and General Limited, an investment holding that controls Zimbabwe’s largest gold producer and led the acquisition and turn-around of a distressed fibre optic business in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Prior to this, she founded Medea Capital Partners, a successful FCA regulated resource advisory business in London and was an investment banker at Société Générale focused on mining finance. Ms. Seetaroo initially trained as a lawyer at Norton Rose and holds an executive MBA from Cass Business School.

Subsequent to the AGM, the board appointed Mr. Bruce McKean as director of the Company. Mr. McKean has over forty years of governmental, NGO and industry experience in the development of sustainability, stewardship and social responsibility for governments and the mining and metals industries. He is Vice-Chair of the board of Cuso International, a Canada-based economic and social development NGO with volunteers in 21 developing countries and Canada. Mr. McKean is a former Chair of Shopify Inc, a leading e-commerce platform for over 600,000 businesses.

About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of African agricultural mineral projects for local production of farm ready fertilizers. The Company’s flagship asset is the Tilemsi Phosphate Project, encompassing 1,206 km² in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd.

“Jed Richardson”

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information:

Please call Jed Richardson at 1-877-325-3838 or email info@greatquest.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements that are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary materially from the targeted results. We seek safe harbor.