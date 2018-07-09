Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. Appoints Mr. Sung Rock Hwang to It's Advisory Board

Vancouver, July 9, 2018 - Pan Andean Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PAD) (the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Sung Rock Hwang to its Advisory Board. Mr. Hwang has over 30 years' experience working for Samsung SDI, serving as the executive director and chief of purchasing, senior manager, general manager (for the German branch), and advisor until 2018. His responsibilities included managing the supply chain, procurement planning, and advanced business development.

During his time with Samsung SDI, Mr. Hwang accumulated a vast network and information pipeline within the lithium ion battery industry. He has a deep understanding of business development and trade capabilities, as well a specialized knowledge in raw materials, such as cobalt, nickel, and aluminum.

"Mr. Sung Rock Hwang brings a wealth of hands-on expertise in the rechargeable batteries industry market that will be extremely valuable to the Company as we further explore alternative opportunities in the emerging markets and pursue growth for the Company", said Spencer Sung Bum Huh, President and CEO of Pan Andean Minerals. "We are very happy to have Mr. Sung Rock Hwang join our Advisory Board".

About Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI was founded in 1970 and is currently the world's 4th largest Lithium Ion battery manufacturer. The company is listed on the Korea stock exchange and currently has a market cap of nearly CAD$19B. Samsung SDI has numerous global customers including Samsung Electronics, BMW, Volkswagen and Fiat. The company supply chain covers small sized battery throughout the automotive industry.

About Pan Andean Minerals Ltd.

Pan Andean is a Vancouver-based junior resource company that has been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for 10years and has at present a portfolio of properties in Peru and the Yukon with the focus being Peru. The Company is currently pursuing alternative business opportunities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Sung Bum Huh

President and CEO

604-355-6463

sbhuh1450@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

