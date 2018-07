Katanga Appoints Chief Operating Officer

ZUG, Switzerland, July 9, 2018 /CNW/ - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Mr. Samuel Rasmussen as Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

Mr. Rasmussen holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Refining (CPR) from the Colorado School of Mines.

Mr. Rasmussen has significant copper processing and mining experience in large scale open pit and underground operations, having served in various management roles for companies such as Freeport McMoran Copper and Gold, Inc. (in the Democratic Republic of Congo), Phelps Dodge Mining Company, AngloAmerican Chile and Lundin Mining Corp..

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

