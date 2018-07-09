Arena Closes Exercise of Atacama Property Option Agreement

TORONTO, July 09, 2018 -- Arena Minerals Inc. (“Arena” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:AN) has completed the exercise of the underlying Atacama option agreement with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (“SQM”) on two projects consisting of a total of 7,061 hectares (refer to press release dated November 1, 2017). The two projects retained by Arena are the epithermal gold Paciencia and the copper porphyry Pampa Union project, which have formed two joint venture companies with SQM on a 80% Arena and 20% SQM basis. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreement Arena has completed its last underlying payment of USD30 per hectare retained, for a total of USD211,830, to satisfy the option agreement in full.



William Randall, President and CEO of Arena, commented, “We are pleased that we have been able to secure ownership of the Atacama property. We look forward to continuing our relationship with SQM and hope to embark on a successful partnership going forward.”

Corporate Update

The Company has decided not to pursue further exploration on the La Finca property and, as such, has opted out of the underlying option agreement with the vendors.

The technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo, who is a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101. As the Vice President of Exploration of the Company, Mr. Arseneau is not considered independent.

About Arena Minerals

Arena Minerals is a prospect generator that has two properties under option covering approximately 7,000 hectares within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The properties are at low altitudes, within producing mining camps in infrastructure rich areas. The Company’s flagship asset is the Atacama Copper Property, consisting of approximately 7,000 hectares, in the heart of Chile's premier copper mining district. The technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Vernon Arseneau, P.Geo, who is a qualified person pursuant to NI 43-101. As the Vice President of Exploration of the Company, Mr. Arseneau is not considered independent.

