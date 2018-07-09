Stellar AfricaGold - Balandougou Update

Vancouver, BC / July 9, 2018 - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") announces:

Effective July 3, 2018 the Company suspended milling operations at the Balandougou gravity mill for an undetermined but short period of time to review elements of the processing operation to improve mill capacity and gold recovery.

Management Commentary

"While the operating results from the Balandougou demonstration day reported June 14, 2018 were impressive, the gold recoveries during the subsequent two weeks of operations were lower than expected and lower than required for economic operation" commented Stellar President and CEO John Cumming "Heavy seasonal rains impacted total effective operating hours but after factoring that in management was still of the opinion that the mill processes needed to be reassessed. Therefore, we suspended milling operations to examine the efficiency of certain components and make all necessary adjustments before resuming the operation. At this early stage, such a review is not unusual in the industry and is being undertaken in consultation with the mill's manufacturer and with advice from outside mine operators experienced with similar equipment. Given that the objective of the bulk sample test is to demonstrate the profitability of recovering B3 Zone gold using gravity separation only, it is important to get the mill working at its maximum efficiency. We anticipate the suspension of operations will be approximately thirty days."

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with offices in Vancouver, BC and Montreal, QC, and operations concentrated in West Africa and in Quebec.

In addition to developing its Balandougou Gold Project in Guinea including construction of a 150 tonnes per day gravity mill (construction completed) to process a 15,000 tonnes bulk sample to test the commercial economics of gravity extraction only. In Quebec, the Company owns 100% of the Opawica Project in the Chibougamau mining camp.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by independent consultant Greg Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

