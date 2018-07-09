Pacific Booker Minerals Inc; Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, July 9, 2018 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) held its Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2018 in the Company's corporate office in Vancouver. A total of 62 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy, representing 27.5% of our issued and outstanding shares. All nominated directors were re-elected to the board and all resolutions passed with more than 90% of the voting "for" the resolutions.

Pacific Booker Minerals' 20-F Annual Report for the year ended January 31, 2018 has been filed on the US Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR website and is available on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm. If you would prefer to receive a copy sent by regular mail, please complete the request area on that page.

The Company has also been made aware of an online video posted by Raven Trust to raise funds for a legal challenge to "Save the Morrison". PBM has sent a letter to Raven Trust to make them aware of some incorrect or misleading statements in the video and the text presented. The video can be found at: https://raventrust.com/save-morrison-lake/.

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde

President/CEO & Director

