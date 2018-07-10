Kingston Resources Limited (ASX:KSN) Mick Wilkes Appointed to the Board

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to announce the following changes to the board and management.Highlights- High profile industry veteran and proven mine builder Mick Wilkes appointed to Kingston Board- Commercial Manager Chris Drew promoted to Chief Financial Officer.Appointment of Non-Executive DirectorHighly experienced mining executive Mr Michael (Mick) Wilkes has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director to Kingston. Mr Wilkes is a mining engineer with 35 years' international experience, predominantly in base and precious metals across Asia and Australia. Since 2011, he has been the President and CEO of OceanaGold Corp. (ASX:OGC), a significant gold producer with a market capitalisation of over $2 billion.Mick's career includes a strong emphasis on operations management and new mine development for base and precious metals, including the successful development and operation of five large greenfield mines in the last 16 years. These include the Sepon Gold and Copper mines in Laos, Prominent Hill mine in South Australia, Didipio mine in the Philippines and the Haile Gold Mine in South Carolina. Mick also spent ten years in various project development roles in Papua New Guinea earlier in his career.Mick holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Queensland, a Master of Business Administration from Deakin University, and is a member of both the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. In addition, he is the Chair of the Governance Committee and a member of the Administration Committee of the World Gold Council."We are delighted to have Mick Wilkes joining the team" commented Kingston's Chairman Tony Wehby. "Mick's experience and track record speaks for itself, his project development skills will be invaluable as we move forward with our strategy at Misima. We look forward to working together and benefitting from the experience he brings."Appointment of Chief Financial OfficerKingston's Business and Commercial Manager, Mr Chris Drew, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Chris has been a key member of the Kingston management team since June 2016 playing an instrumental role in the Company's strategy to discover or acquire the mining assets to build a successful mining company.With over 18 years' experience in the finance sector Chris has an extensive global knowledge of the mining industry supported by over 15 years as an equity research analyst at The Royal Bank of Canada and UBS.Kingston's Managing Director Andrew Corbett commented "Formalising Chris Drew's appointment as CFO recognises his success acting in that role since the Company was recapitalised in 2016. During that time we've transformed the company from a grass-roots lithium player into a gold explorer and developer with the world-class Misima Gold Project, and Chris has played a key role in that transformation."As a company we think now is the time to expand our board and management skills to allow us to rapidly progress the Misima gold project. Exploration is progressing well and we look forward to bringing more good news to the market in the coming months."To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3UPAW35Y





About Kingston Resources Limited:



Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 49% of the Misima Gold Project and is earning in to 70%.



In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of a number of high grade historic intersections.





Source:



Kingston Resources Ltd.





