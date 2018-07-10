Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) Drilling Commences at Nemesis Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) ("Rumble" or "the Company") is pleased to announce RC drilling has commenced at the Nemesis Gold Project (M20/33), which is located 40km's north of Cue in the Murchison Goldfields of Western Australia.Historic Nemesis High Grade Gold Mine Depth Extension- RC drilling will target high-grade gold mineralisation below the limit of workings at the historic Nemesis Au mine.o Between 1900-1910, the Nemesis gold mine produced 7157oz of gold from 2276 ton of ore at an average grade of 98 g/t Auo No historic drilling at Nemesis has previously tested the depth extension to the Nemesis mine workings.Nemesis Shear Zone- Both east and west along strike from the Nemesis Au mine, RC drill holes will target areas of historic elevated Au in soil anomalism and known small scale workings associated with the Nemesis Shear Zone.o The Nemesis Shear Zone extends under a laterite plateau to the east and has not been drill tested and Au in soil anomalism has not been drilled tested to the west.Nemesis High-Grade Gold MineHistoric production of the Nemesis gold mine was in two stages. Refer ASX announcement dated 2 May 2018 for further detail including open file reference.- Mining started in 1900 and 5,538.86 oz of gold was produced from 2,075 tons for 83 g/t Au.- In 1909, another 1618.14 oz of gold was produced from 201 tons for 250 g/t Au.- The total production is 7157 oz of gold from 2,276 tons for an average weighted grade of 98 g/t.The historic workings at the Nemesis Au mine have been worked to a maximum depth of 70m with three steep plunging high-grade gold (average grade of 98 g/t Au) shoots (85deg to the east) over a strike length of 60m - See image 2 and Image 3 in link below. The shoots are inferred to be stacked and the plunge of the stacking is moderate to the east.Historic RC drilling along strike to the east was very shallow (maximum vertical depth of 35m) and did not test the plunging mineralisation.The gold mineralisation style is quartz vein hosted and BIF/mafic volcanic sulphidation zones associated with the Nemesis Shear (Mesothermal Orogenic Au Mineralisation).Rumble will target the depth extension of the main high-grade gold zone with up to 3 RC drill-holes. Image 3 (see link below) highlights the known extent of the underground works of the Nemesis Gold mine and the potential target zone.Nemesis Shear Zone Strike ExtensionGold in soil anomalism (historic) and small-scale workings highlight the Nemesis Shear Zone. Image 2 (see link below) shows the approximate location of the proposed RC drill-holes east and west of the main Nemesis Au mine.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7Y42GC8C





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.





Rumble Resources Ltd.





Shane Sikora Managing Director Email: enquiries@rumbleresources.com.au Phone: +61-8-6555-3980