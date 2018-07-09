Montan Mining Announces Granting Of Stock Options

Vancouver, BC / July 9th, 2018 - Montan Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MNY | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Montan" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,154,939 incentive stock options (the "Options") today to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's previously approved Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 5 years.

As part of the Options grant, the Company has cancelled 1,383,332 options previously granted to certain directors, officers and consultants. See news release on January 17, 2017 for more information regarding the previously granted options.

About Montan Mining Corp.

Montan Mining Corp. is an emerging gold producer focusing on monetizing mining assets in Peru. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and finance expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value, now anchored by Lions Bay Capital Inc.

