FINANCE VIDEO: ALT Resources Ltd - Bottle Creek Flyover and Interview with CEO James Anderson

ALT Resources Ltd - Bottle Creek Flyover and Interview with CEO James Anderson

ABN Newswire Sydney -



The company has benefited from previous capital expenditure of approximately AUD$20 Million and is progressing the project towards feasibility with extensive drilling.



The video interview includes a "flyover" of the project and shows the recent work that has been carried out in preparation for a resource definition.



With historical high grades at Bottle Creek, the company is set to progress to mining in the near term.



To view the interview and flyover, please visit:

http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/93790/ars





About Alt Resources Ltd:



(ASX:ARS) is an Australian based mineral exploration company that aims to become a gold producer by exploiting historical and new gold prospects across quality assets and to build value for shareholders. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the newly acquired Bottle Creek gold mine located in the Mt Ida gold belt, the Paupong IRG Au-Cu-Ag mineral system in the Lachlan Orogen NSW, Myalla polymetallic Au-Cu-Zn project east of Dalgety in NSW and the Mt Roberts gold project located near the town of Leinster in WA.



Alt Resources, having acquired historical and under-explored tenements in the Mt Ida Gold Belt, aims to consolidate the historical resources, mines and new gold targets identified within the region. Potential at Mt Ida exists for a centralised production facility to service multiple mines and to grow the Mt Ida Gold Belt project to be a sustainable and profitable mining operation.







Contact:



James Anderson CEO

Alt Resources Ltd.

E: james.anderson@altresources.com.au



Peter Taylor Investor Relations

E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

M: +61-412-036-231

