Superior Gold Inc. Announces Commissioning of Gravity Circuit at Plutonic Gold Operations

TORONTO, July 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) is pleased to announce that it has completed the construction of its gravity circuit at the mill for its 100% owned Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. Commissioning of the gravity circuit commenced on July 9, 2018.

Chris Bradbrook, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "We have steadily increased recoveries since acquiring the Plutonic Gold operations in October 2016 from 76% to an average of up to 90% in the second quarter of 2018. The incorporation of the gravity circuit, which only required a modest capital investment of $1.7 million, is expected to allow us to increase recoveries even further."

The Company plans to announce preliminary production results shortly and detailed production results later in July 2018.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit gold mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

