Adamera Mobilizes Drill to the Oversight Property

Vancouver, BC / July 10, 2018 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX V: ADZ) announces the mobilization of a core drill to the Cooke Mountain project near the historic high-grade Overlook Mine in Washington State. The first two drill holes will follow-up results from drill holes OS17-01 and OS17-03 which returned several high-grade gold assays including 10 g/t over 1.1 m, 6.5 g/t over 2.8 m and 15 g/t over 0.3 m during the 2017 drill program (see news release September 07, 2017 and images shown below).

An induced polarization (IP) survey recently completed over the 2017 drill holes identified two untested IP anomalies flanking the east and west sides of the high-grade gold intercepts. The IP anomalies at this location extend for 600 metres in a north-south direction. Based on positive drill results in these first two holes, the drill plan will be modified to further test this target along strike.

"If these IP anomalies are a response to wider zones of high-grade gold mineralization then we will have over 600 metres of possible strike length to test on this target alone. In addition, several other IP anomalies identified on the property require testing," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals.

Since the silica altered and silica vein stockwork hosted gold mineralization is not detected with magnetics or electromagnetics, Adamera has deployed IP. Based on the distribution of gold in soil and the response of the IP surveying, there is potential that this style of mineralization is wide spread on the property. Past drilling and mining of this mineralization suggests it is typically near surface and has reasonable down dip extent.

Extensive IP surveying is still underway on the property and several new high interest IP anomalies have been identified. These targets are being better defined with 50 metre infill line spacing and larger station separation for deeper penetrating data. More detail on these developing targets will be released in the coming weeks

Adamera has numerous targets scheduled for drilling. The current drill plan will remain flexible to incorporate any new high priority targets that require testing.



Martin St. Pierre P.Geoph, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

