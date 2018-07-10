Endeavour Silver Produces 1,355,895 oz Silver and 13,674 oz Gold (2.4 Million oz Silver Equivalents) in the Second Quarter, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2018 -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) reports its production results for the Second Quarter, 2018 from the Company’s three silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state and the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato state.



Silver production in the Second Quarter, 2018 increased 19% to 1,355,895 ounces (oz) compared to 1,143,788 oz silver in Q2, 2017 and gold production rose 5% to 13,674 oz compared to 13,058 oz gold in Q2, 2017, resulting in silver equivalent production of 2.4 million oz using a 75:1 silver-gold ratio.

Silver production was higher in Q2, 2018 compared to Q2, 2017 primarily due to higher mine output and ore grades at El Cubo. The Guanacevi mine continued in recovery mode as production was flat but mine development increased in Q2, 2018. Gold production in Q2, 2018 compared to Q2, 2017 was higher at El Cubo and Guanacevi and lower at Bolanitos due to variations in gold grades at each mine.

Production Highlights for Second Quarter, 2018 (Compared to Second Quarter, 2017)

Silver production increased 19% to 1,355,895 oz

Gold production increased 5% to 13,674 oz

Silver equivalent production was 2.4 million oz (at a 75:1 silver: gold ratio)

Silver oz sold increased 27% to 1,258,617 oz

Gold oz sold increased 12% to 13,800 oz

Bullion inventory at quarter-end included 176,452 oz silver and 265 oz gold

Concentrate inventory at quarter-end included 53,810 oz silver and 827 oz gold

Bradford Cooke, Endeavour CEO, commented, “Our Second Quarter, 2018 production was much improved over Q2, 2017, continuing the trend established in the First Quarter 2018. As a result, we are on track to meet our guidance of higher production and lower costs in 2018 thanks to improved operating performance at the El Cubo and the development of our fourth mine at El Compas.

“El Cubo is currently performing ahead of plan and Guanacevi is still lagging behind plan but with mine development up in Q2, 2018, and the Milache orebody coming into production, Guanacevi mine output should improve in Q3, 2018. Our fourth and newest mine at El Compas should also achieve commercial production by the end of July, and be the main driver of increased production in the Second Half of 2018.

“Several catalysts are expected in Q3, 2018 to move our fifth and largest mine project at Terronera towards a development decision. An optimized pre-feasibility study is forthcoming, the final two government environmental permits (mine dumps and tailings facilities) are anticipated shortly and an initial debt facility to help fund the new Terronera silver-gold mine is currently being prepared.”

Operations Summary for Second Quarter, 2018

At Guanacevi, mine output was lower in Q2, 2018 compared to Q2, 2017 due to restricted ore access related to certain operating issues that slowed mine development in 2017, and the reallocation of mine personnel to implement a productivity optimization program in 2018. However, ore grades and metal recoveries were both higher in Q2, 2018 due to better dilution control, normal grade variations and lower throughput in the plant. As a result, silver production was down slightly and gold production was up significantly, resulting in higher silver equivalent production. Management anticipates silver production will improve in Q3, 2018 due to increased mine development in Q2, 2018, completion of the productivity optimization program and commencement of production of development ore from the Milache ore body in Q3, 2018.

At Bolañitos, mine output and gold grades were lower but silver grades were higher in Q2, 2018 compared to Q2, 2017. The grade fluctuations are due to variations of geology and the access within the LL-Asunción vein impacted the mine output. Silver equivalent production in Q2, 2018 was lower than Q2, 2017 due primarily to the lower gold grades. Gold grades are expected to return to plan during the year.

At El Cubo, mine output, silver grades and gold grades were all higher, Q2, 2018 compared to Q2, 2017, which resulted in a sharp increase in production in Q2, 2018. The higher grades are according to plan and expected to continue throughout 2018.

The El Compas mine development project remains on track for commercial production by the end of July. Mining and stockpiling of ore commenced and commissioning of the plant was initiated in Q2, 2018 using low grade ore. A total of 4,900 tonnes of run-of-mine ore were stockpiled in Q2, 2018 but only 1,023 tonnes were processed to test all the plant circuits as of June 30th. As expected, plant circuits are being modified, configured and fine-tuned to resolve normal start up issues. Both mine and plant are now ramping up throughput to achieve commercial production at the PEA target capacity of 250 tonnes per day by the end of July.

Production Tables for Second Quarter, 2018 Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold by mine Produced per day Ag gpt(1) Au gpt(1) Ag %

Au % Oz Oz Guanaceví 71,275 783 225 0.67 90.2% 92.7% 464,929 1,423 Bolañitos 108,495 1,192 91 1.82 78.3% 82.3% 248,591 5,222 El Cubo 134,535 1,478 171 1.92 86.8% 84.6% 642,375 7,029 Consolidated 314,305 3,454 156 1.60 86.2% 84.5% 1,355,895 13,674 (1) gpt = grams per tonne





Production Tables for Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold by mine Produced per day Ag gpt(1) Au gpt(1) Ag % Au % Oz Oz Guanaceví 150,246 830 224 0.65 88.8% 91.4% 961,258 2,870 Bolañitos 223,509 1,235 88 1.86 79.7% 83.3% 504,032 11,129 El Cubo 266,219 1,471 168 1.78 86.3% 84.6% 1,241,445 12,883 Consolidated 639,974 3,536 153 1.54 85.9% 84.7% 2,706,735 26,882 (1) gpt = grams per tonne

Three Months Ended June 30 Q2 2018 Highlights Six Months Ended June 30 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017

% Change 314,305 303,943 3% Throughput (tonnes) 639,974 607,165 5% 1,355,895 1,143,788 19% Silver ounces produced 2,706,735 2,220,762 22% 13,674 13,058 5% Gold ounces produced 26,882 24,782 8% 1,328,844 1,116,799 19% Payable silver ounces produced 2,653,700 2,170,909 22% 13,396 12,756 5% Payable gold ounces produced 26,340 24,215 9% 2,381,445 2,123,138 12% Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 4,722,885 4,079,412 16% 1,258,617 988,821 27% Silver ounces sold 2,664,760 2,224,415 20% 13,800 12,294 12% Gold ounces sold 26,474 23,584 12% (1) Silver equivalent ounces calculated using 75:1 ratio.

Release of Second Quarter, 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

The 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results will be released before market on Thursday, August 2, 2018 and a telephone conference call will be held the same day at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET). To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below. No pass-code is necessary.

Toll-free in Canada and the US: 1-800-319-4610

Local Vancouver: 604-638-5340

Outside of Canada and the US: +604-638-5340

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The required pass-code is 2443#. The audio replay and a written transcript will be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com under the Investor Relations, Events section.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company with three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. The Company is forecasting 20% production growth to 10.2-11.2 million oz silver equivalent in 2018. Endeavour is currently developing its fourth mine at El Compas, permitting its fifth mine at Terronera and exploring its organic portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

