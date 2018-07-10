Desert Lion Energy Releases Q2 2018 Corporate Video

TORONTO, July 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Namibian lithium developer and emerging lithium concentrate producer Desert Lion Energy Inc. (TSXV: DLI) (OTCQB: DSLEF) ("Desert Lion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its Q2 2018 corporate video, highlighting the Company's operational progress during the quarter. To view this video or to learn more about Desert Lion, please visit the Company's website at www.desertlionenergy.com.
About Desert Lion Energy Desert Lion Energy is an emerging lithium development company focused on building Namibia's first large-scale lithium mine to be located approximately 210km from the nation's capital of Windhoek. The Company's Rubicon and Helikon mines are located within a 301km2 prospective land package, with known lithium bearing pegmatitic mineralization and the Company is currently in Phase 1 of its production plan, producing and exporting lithium concentrate from stockpiled material. The project site is accessible year-round by road and has access to power, water, rail, port, airport and communication infrastructure.
Contact Desert Lion Energy Inc., Tim Johnston, President & CEO, Salisha Ilyas, VP, Investor Relations, Tel: (416) 309-2953, Email: info@desertlionenergy.com
