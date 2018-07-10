Free Technical Research on Barrick Gold and Three More Gold Equities

Stock Research Monitor: AGI, AU, and BTG

WallStEquities.com shifts focus on Gold, whose prices are influenced by numerous variables that include fabricator demand, expected inflation,return on assets,and central bank demand. Gold is strongly pegged to supply-and-demand patterns. In this morning's lineup are these four stocks: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI), AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (NYSE: AU), B2Gold Corp. (NYSE AMER: BTG), and Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: ABX).

Alamos Gold

On Monday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Alamos Gold Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.94 million shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 1.63 million shares. The stock ended the day at $5.73, declining 2.05% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 7.10% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.73%. Furthermore, shares of Alamos Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 53.27.

On July 03rd, 2018, Alamos Gold announced plans to release its Q2 2018 financial results after market close on August 01st, 2018. Senior management will host a conference call on August 02nd, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website. Get the full research report on AGI for free by clicking below at:

AngloGold Ashanti

Johannesburg, South Africa headquartered AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.'s stock rose slightly by 0.23%, finishing yesterday's session at $8.73 with a total trading volume of 1.70 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.75% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.16%. Additionally, shares of AngloGold Ashanti, which operates as a gold mining company, have an RSI of 60.26. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on AU at:

B2Gold

Shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered B2Gold Corp. ended the session 2.36% lower at $2.48. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.87 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 7.92% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of B2Gold, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia, have an RSI of 33.41.

On June 28th, 2018, B2Gold announced that it has increased the Fekola North Extension zone exploration budget based on very positive exploration drill results to date. The Company also announced that El Limon and La Libertad mines in Nicaragua continue to operate, albeit at somewhat reduced levels of production, in the current environment of political instability in Nicaragua. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on BTG at:

Barrick Gold

At the closing bell on Monday, Toronto, Canada headquartered Barrick Gold Corp.'s stock declined slightly by 0.60%, finishing at $13.27. A total volume of 7.31 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have gained 2.47% in the last month and 4.65% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 0.64% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Barrick Gold, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, have an RSI of 55.74.

On June 12th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal-Weight' to 'Underweight'.

On July 09th, 2018, Barrick Gold ("ABX") announced that it has entered into an enhanced strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co., Ltd. The document builds on an earlier agreement signed between the two companies in April 2017, when the latter acquired 50% of ABX's Veladero mine in Argentina. Key elements of the enhanced strategic cooperation agreement include: Lama evaluation; strengthening collaboration between the duo's teams; and strengthening cooperation on investment opportunities. To get free access to your research report on ABX, sign up at:

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities