Teck Resources and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the Metals & Minerals Space

Stock Research Monitor: TGB, SLCA, and VEDL

WallStEquities.com renavigates the Industrial Metals and Minerals industry, which is dedicated to the location and extraction of metal and mineral reserves around the world. Global reserves of metals and minerals are mined for profit and then used in jewelry making, industrial applications, and investments. Under assessment this morning are these four stocks: Taseko Mines Ltd. (NYSE AMER: TGB), Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TECK), US Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), and Vedanta Ltd (NYSE: VEDL).

Taseko Mines

On Monday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Taseko Mines Ltd. recorded a trading volume of 671,918 shares. The stock ended flat at $1.08. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 7.09%. Furthermore, shares of Taseko Mines, which acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 45.21.

On July 05th, 2018, Taseko Mines announced that it has purchased copper put options with a US$2.80 strike price for five million pounds per month through December 2018.

Teck Resources

Vancouver, Canada-based Teck Resources Ltd.'s stock finished yesterday's session 2.00% higher at $25.52 with a total trading volume of 2.28 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 46.34% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 0.34%. Furthermore, shares of Teck Resources, which researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Europe, have an RSI of 45.34.

On June 26th, 2018, Teck Resources announced that it will release its Q2 2018 earnings results on July 26th, 2018, before market open. The Company will hold an investor conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss its results. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on the Company's website.

US Silica Holdings

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Frederick, Maryland headquartered US Silica Holdings Inc. jumped 4.32%, ending the day at $27.29. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.99 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.84 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.73% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 8.80% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of US Silica, which produces and sells commercial silica in the US, have an RSI of 44.18.

On June 27th, 2018, US Silica announced the appointment of Daniel Miers as President of its wholly owned subsidiary, SandBox Logistics, effective June 25th, 2018. Mr. Miers succeeds former SandBox founder and president, Josh Oren, in this role.

Vedanta

Mumbai, India-based Vedanta Ltd's shares ended the day 3.37% higher at $13.18 with a total trading volume of 415,000 shares. The stock is trading 13.00% below its 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India, have an RSI of 38.01. Join our big investor community at Wall St. Equities today and get your free report on VEDL at:

