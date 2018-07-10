Great Lakes Graphite Appoints Battery Industry Expert Richard Baxter to Board

TORONTO, July 10, 2018 -- Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, (“GLK”, “NovoCarbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:GLK) (OTCQB:GLKIF) (FWB:8GL) today announces the appointment of Richard Baxter as a Director of the Company, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.



Following a career in investment banking, Richard Baxter spent 20 years in the energy storage industry. Mr. Baxter works with senior executives to craft corporate strategy, including partnerships, raising capital, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. Richard works with clients to help them develop achievable corporate and division goals through market and regulatory assessment, financial and economic analysis, and competitive positioning.

Richard is currently consulting for the US Department of Energy to produce market research on pricing of alternative energy generation and storage systems. Richard is the author of “Energy Storage: A Nontechnical Guide”, PennWell Publishing and a frequent speaker at industry conferences, including Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology (NY-BEST) Consortium and The Battery Show.

Mr. Baxter said, “NovoCarbon is establishing itself at a time when the market they are entering is poised for an extended period of dramatic growth. I am impressed by what the team has accomplished to date an am very much looking forward to furthering their efforts in a number of areas.”

CEO Paul Gorman said, “I join my colleagues on the Board of Directors in welcoming Richard Baxter as our newest member. Richard’s work in the investment banking industry and consulting to the battery and energy storage industries has honed his considerable financial and business acumen and enabled him to cultivate an extensive network of contacts built over two decades of working in the industry. Richard is extremely knowledgeable and experienced in areas that are of critical importance to our growth going forward and is also highly respected and well-liked by his colleagues and business partners. We are very pleased to have Richard join our team.”

About NovoCarbon Corporation: NovoCarbon is a Clean Technology Minerals Processing Company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

There is no significant graphite production in North America now. As pricing and demand continue to rise, NovoCarbon is one of the first new domestic suppliers to a growing regional customer base. We continually work to deliver products of the best quality with outstanding customer service.

The Company is party to an agreement for long-term supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate from Brazil. NovoCarbon is presently working with an established US-based processor for toll micronization services. The Company has partnered with Ashland Advanced Materials for commercial-scale purification operations at Ashland’s 110,000 square foot purification facility located in Niagara, New York.

Through our partner relationships, NovoCarbon began selling micronized synthetic graphite beginning in 2016 and now supplies micronized and high purity micronized natural flake graphite products to a growing customer base.

Further information regarding NovoCarbon can be found on the Company’s website at: www.novocarbon.com.

NovoCarbon trades as GLKIF on the OTCQB market in the US and as GLK on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada. There are currently 132,656,830 shares outstanding.

Note: The current legal name of the corporation is Great Lakes Graphite Inc., which is doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation until final approval by the shareholders and the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Gorman

Chief Executive Officer

Email: pgorman@greatlakesgraphite.com

Susan Murphy

Manager, Administration

Email: smurphy@greatlakesgraphite.com

1-800-754-4510 x101

