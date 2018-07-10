Romios Gold Resources Airborne VTEM-Magnetic Geophysical Survey Identifies New Targets in the Golden Triangle of BC

Toronto, July 10, 2018 - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the analysis of the data from the February airborne magnetic and VTEMTerrain Time Domain electromagnetic survey over portions of its Newmont Lake property in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia has identified a number of new geophysical targets. The survey covered approximately 97 square kilometres at a line spacing of 125 m over three survey blocks referred to as the Northwest Zone, Ken Zone and the Dirk claims. These claims host a variety of copper-gold-silver targets including skarns, mantos and porphyry-style occurrences (for further details on the various mineralized targets see Romios' news release dated January 31, 2018).

The airborne survey outlined four large, oval-shaped anomalous areas of low resistivity, three on the Northwest-Ken block and one on the Dirk block. The Northwest-Ken anomalies are 1.0 to 1.5 km wide x 1.6 to 1.8 km long, and the Dirk anomaly is 0.5 km x 1.5 km but forms part of a previously defined anomaly >4 km long. Three of the four resistivity anomalies appear with some certainty to be bedrock responses and the 4th, located in the vicinity of Newmont Lake, appears to be a surficial response but may also have an underlying bedrock signature.

Historic Cu-Zn showings are reported within one of the features and Cu-Ag in another. Electromagnetic conductors were identified from the survey data by Romios' consulting geophysicist, Mr. Bob Lo, P. Eng. Three clusters of EM responses are of particular interest, one extending out from a known skarn occurrence on the Ken Claims, and two on the Northwest Block. Of these latter two anomalies, one extends north from a known Cu-Au showing and one is in an underexplored area along strike to the south of the Northwest Zone.

All of the EM and resistivity anomalies require a thorough field examination to determine their cause and any relationship to mineralization.

In addition to the new targets generated by the 2018 airborne geophysical survey, a 3D inversion of data from Romios' 2013 ZTEM airborne survey recently completed by Geotech Ltd. has identified seven prominent low resistivity anomalies (this survey area was not entirely coincident with the 2018 VTEM survey hence anomalies from one survey may not have a corresponding anomaly in the other survey). The most intriguing anomaly from the ZTEM inversion lies immediately south of and along strike from the known mineralization at the Northwest Zone (1.4 million tonnes @ 4.43 g/t Au, 0.22 g/t Au, 6.4 g/t Ag). The results indicate that the anomaly source extends from near surface to 500 m depth and this anomaly is coincident with a prominent IP chargeability high that has not been drill tested. Detailed mapping of this area is planned for July 2018 to be followed by diamond drilling if the geophysical target is supported by the geological results.

Romios' exploration team expects to mobilise to the Newmont Lake property in mid-July and spend 2-3 weeks assessing the aforementioned geophysical targets as well as conducting detailed mapping of the Northwest Zone extension, the extensive mineralization discovered in recent years at Burgundy Ridge, and a number of other targets. If results are encouraging diamond drilling may be undertaken in August-September.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP - Exploration for Romios and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia.

