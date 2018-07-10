Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation Signs Claim-Wide Heritage Agreement

14:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2018 -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NVO) (OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce that Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation (“NAC”) has now signed a heritage agreement that includes 37 exploration license applications covering 6,645.4 square kilometers in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia (please refer to Figure 1 below). The heritage agreement sets out the protocols under which heritage surveys are conducted.

In addition, the execution of this agreement facilitates the process of granting the exploration license applications without undue delay. Applications can often take up to 12 months whilst heritage agreements are negotiated.

Novo’s overall tenement position covers five Aboriginal claim groups within the greater Karratha area. It is Novo’s intention to complete claim-wide agreements with each of the other four groups within the near future.

“We really appreciate the timely manner in which Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation has executed this agreement covering tenement applications within Novo’s Karratha Gold Project,” commented Mr. Rob Humphryson, the CEO and a Director of Novo Resources Corp. “This agreement strengthens our relationship with NAC, allowing for a smooth transition to commence good faith negotiations to enter into a Native Title agreement with respect to mining. We look forward to maintaining our positive relationship with NAC and progressing the Karratha Gold Project.”

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh
Chairman and President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, the expectation that the exploration license applications will be granted and that claim-wide agreements can be signed with each of the other four Aboriginal groups in the near future. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to complete claim-wide agreements with each of the other four Aboriginal groups within the near future or at all, and that exploration licenses will be granted.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at

http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/620b2754-cf36-4d8c-a023-6b1662e3c394


