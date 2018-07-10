Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation Signs Claim-Wide Heritage Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2018 -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NVO) (OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce that Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation (“NAC”) has now signed a heritage agreement that includes 37 exploration license applications covering 6,645.4 square kilometers in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia (please refer to Figure 1 below). The heritage agreement sets out the protocols under which heritage surveys are conducted.



In addition, the execution of this agreement facilitates the process of granting the exploration license applications without undue delay. Applications can often take up to 12 months whilst heritage agreements are negotiated.

Novo’s overall tenement position covers five Aboriginal claim groups within the greater Karratha area. It is Novo’s intention to complete claim-wide agreements with each of the other four groups within the near future.

“We really appreciate the timely manner in which Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation has executed this agreement covering tenement applications within Novo’s Karratha Gold Project,” commented Mr. Rob Humphryson, the CEO and a Director of Novo Resources Corp. “This agreement strengthens our relationship with NAC, allowing for a smooth transition to commence good faith negotiations to enter into a Native Title agreement with respect to mining. We look forward to maintaining our positive relationship with NAC and progressing the Karratha Gold Project.”

About Novo Resources Corp.



Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 12,000 sq km. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

