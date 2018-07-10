Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Live Investor Conference & Webinar: NASDAQ and OTC companies to present live on July 12th

14:35 Uhr  |  CNW

Company executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 10, 2018 /CNW/ -- PR Newswire and BetterInvesting (NAIC) today announced the agenda for the upcoming VirtualInvestorConferences.com, the evergreen online investor conference series. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited. The show opens at 9:45 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 10:00 AM ET, on Thursday, July 12th.

REGISTER NOW:  https://tinyurl.com/0712agenda

Pre-registration is suggested to save time: There is no fee for anyone to log-in, attend the live presentations and ask questions.

Presentation Agenda July 12th, 2018 (EDT):

  • 10:00 AM: ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  (NASDAQ: CTRV)
  • 10:45 AM: Engagement Labs Inc. (OTCQB: ELBSF | TSXV: EL)
  • 11:30 AM: Prophecy Development Corp. (OTCQX: PRPCF | TSX: PCY)
  • 12:15 PM: Educational Session – Thinking Defensively: Preparing Your Stock Portfolio for the Coming Recession by Doug Gerlach, President, ICLUBcentral Inc.

The event, including presentations, will be available for on-demand replay following the conclusion of the conference.

Learn More about the Event: To facilitate investor relations scheduling and budgeting, more information, including a full calendar of VirtualInvestorConferences.com dates is available at: http://virtualinvestorconferences.com

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com
VirtualnvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-investor-conference--webinar-nasdaq-and-otc-companies-to-present-live-on-july-12th-300678306.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com



Contact
VirtualInvestorConferences.com, John M. Viglotti, 212-729-8350, jmviglotti@gmail.com
Prophecy Development Corp.

