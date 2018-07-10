American CuMo Mining Engages Oberon Securities, LLC for Investment Banking Services

American CuMo Mining Corp. (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") announVancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2018) - ces the engagement of Oberon Securities, LLC for investment banking services.





Oberon Securities is a New York-based boutique investment bank that addresses the financial needs of small and midsize companies across a broad range of industries. Founded in 2001 by senior professionals who have extensive Wall Street experience in investment banking, venture capital and research, Oberon provides customized financial solutions to small and midsize companies who are seeking assistance with their M&A and financing needs. See Oberon Securities website at http://oberonsecurities.com.

In addition to a US$15,000 monthly retainer, Oberon will be paid a success fee on all financing transactions, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The retainer is deductible from the success fee. The agreement is for a 6-month period and is automatically renewable unless either party decides to terminate the agreement by providing 30-days written notice.

Shaun Dykes, President and CEO, stated "Retaining Oberon Securities is an important strategic decision to address different segments of the capital markets. We believe the Company is now well-positioned to take advantage of improved financing opportunities in the mining industry."

About CuMoCo

CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. CuMoCo is also advancing its newly-acquired Calida Gold project. Please visit cumoco.com, idahocumo.com and cumoproject.com.

For further information, please contact:

American CuMo Mining Corp.

Shaun Dykes, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 689-7902

Email: info@cumoco.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

Forward-looking information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such the Company's ability to move its CuMo Project to feasibility and production, and to become one of the largest and lowest-cost molybdenum producers in the world as well as a significant producer of copper and silver. Forward-looking information is based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including the result of exploration activities, the ability of the Company to raise the financing for a feasibility study and to put the CuMo project into production, that no labour shortages or delays are experienced, that plant and equipment function as specified that the Court will not intervene with the Company's proposed exploration activities at the CuMo Project, and the ability of the Company to obtain all requisite permits and licenses to advance the CuMo Project and eventually bring it into production. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future prediction, projection or forecast expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of molybdenum, silver and copper; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents, including the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2018. There may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

