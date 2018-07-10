Central Iron Ore Ltd.: Dispute on Eureka Gold Mine Sale

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2018 - Central Iron Ore Ltd. (TSXV:CIO) (“CIO”) on November 28, 2017 Tyranna Resources Ltd. ('Tyranna'), entered into an agreement (Agreement) to acquire the Eureka Gold Project from CIO. The structure of the Agreement for the AUD$3.2 million sale of the Eureka Gold Project was detailed in both the Tyranna’s and CIO's announcements dated December 01, 2017.The parties sought to record the terms of the Agreement in a written document titled Tenement Sale and Purchase Agreement- Eureka Gold Project dated 28 November 2017 (Document). Tyranna has made a market announcement yesterday saying”It has come to the Company's attention that the Document does not accurately record the terms of the Agreement. This contention is disputed by CIO.”

Tyranna maintains that it has complied with all of its obligations pursuant to the Agreement, including making all payments due to CIO, and that Tyranna is ready, willing and able to proceed to completion.

CIO maintains that Tyranna has failed to satisfy a condition precedent in the Document entitling CIO to 14.4% of Tyranna's issued share capital upon completion. This contention is disputed by Tyranna. Tyranna has today made a market announcement that it has instructed its lawyers to commence proceedings in the Supreme Court of Western Australia to compel CIO to proceed to completion in accordance with the Agreement.

CIO does not accept Tyranna’s position as reflected in the announcement. CIO will consider the matter further and respond appropriately after the foreshadowed proceedings have been commenced.

