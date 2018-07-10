NuLegacy Gold Provides Update on 15 million Unit PP

RENO, July 10, 2018 -- Further to its news release of July 5, 2018, NuLegacy Gold announces that certain directors and officers of the Company have arranged the sale through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange of a total of 2.5 million common shares of the Company from their personal holdings at a price of $0.20 per share. The proceeds from the sale of shares will be used to purchase 2.5 million units of the Company’s non-brokered private placement financing of 15 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit to raise C$3.0 million as announced July 5, 2018.

About NuLegacy Gold Corporation: NuLegacy is a Nevada exploration company focused on discovering additional Carlin-style gold deposits on its premier district scale 98 sq. km (38 sq. mile) Red Hill Project in the prolific Cortez gold trend of Nevada.

To date NuLegacy has discovered the Iceberg Carlin-style gold deposits and has identified several more highly prospective exploration targets that are being drilled this year.

NuLegacy’s Red Hill Project is located on trend and adjacenti to the three multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) that are amongst Barrick Gold’s largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold minesii.

i The similarity and proximity of these deposits in the Cortez Trend is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in NuLegacy’s Red Hill Project.

ii As extracted from Barrick’s Q4-2013 and Q1-2014 reports. As reported by Barrick, the Goldrush resource contains 8,557,000 indicated ounces of gold within 25.78 million tonnes grading ~10.57 g/t and 1,650,000 inferred ounces within 5.6 million tonnes grading ~9.0 g/t.

On Behalf Of NuLegacy Gold Corp.

James E Anderson, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please phone 604-639-3640 or contact James Anderson (CEO) at james@nuggold.com, Albert Matter (Chairman) at albert@nuggold.com or Frank Lagiglia (ICM) at frank@nuggold.com or visit www.nulegacygold.com.

Derick Unger, NuLegacy’s Chief Geologist is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 11927) and the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects responsible for approving the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance (including, but not limited to, the financing and the participation of certain directors and officers therein) and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of gold, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, availability of financing and other risks in the mining industry. There are no known resources or reserves in the Red Hill Project and the proposed exploration programs are exploratory searches for commercial bodies of ore. In addition, the presence of gold deposits on properties adjacent or near the Red Hill Project is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization on the Red Hill Project. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.



